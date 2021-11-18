Gerry Adams to hold Fermanagh launch of new book in Newtownbutler

GERRY Adams will be in Fermanagh this week for the local launch of this latest book.

The launch of the former Sinn Fein leader’s 19th short story collection, ‘Black Mountain and Other Stories’, will take place at Newtownbutler Parish Hall tomorrow night, Thursday, November 18.

Publishers O’Brien Press have described the book as a collection of ‘portraits’ of Ireland, and particularly Belfast, the book is a collection of stories covering the ‘old and new’, experiences of life ‘in times of struggle and in times of peace’ and which show “how our past is always part of our present.

“In this collection, one of Ireland’s best-known political figures brings us stories of love, of politics, of war and of friendship,” said O’Brien Press.

“Sometimes sad, sometimes funny, always moving, these are stories of ordinary people captured with wit, with heart and with understanding.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.




