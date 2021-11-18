+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGerry Adams to hold Fermanagh launch of new book in Newtownbutler
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams RMGFH126

Gerry Adams to hold Fermanagh launch of new book in Newtownbutler

Posted: 1:21 pm November 18, 2021

GERRY Adams will be in Fermanagh this week for the local launch of this latest book.

The launch of the former Sinn Fein leader’s 19th short story collection, ‘Black Mountain and Other Stories’, will take place at Newtownbutler Parish Hall tomorrow night, Thursday, November 18.

Publishers O’Brien Press have described the book as a collection of ‘portraits’ of Ireland, and particularly Belfast, the book is a collection of stories covering the ‘old and new’, experiences of life ‘in times of struggle and in times of peace’ and which show “how our past is always part of our present.

Advertisement

“In this collection, one of Ireland’s best-known political figures brings us stories of love, of politics, of war and of friendship,” said O’Brien Press.

“Sometimes sad, sometimes funny, always moving, these are stories of ordinary people captured with wit, with heart and with understanding.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:21 pm November 18, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA