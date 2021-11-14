Forster brought smiles to many

A WELL known, much loved and respected member of the business communities in Fermanagh and Tyrone, Forster Richardson passed away in hospital last week at the age of 80.

Mr Richardson passed away at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen following a short illness.

His son Tony described him as ‘a kind and generous gentleman’.

“Nothing gave him greater pleasure than giving to others and he brought smiles to many,” he told mourners at Rossorry Parish Church.

Mr Richardson will be remembered for the many things he accomplished throughout his life, but many will remember him most for being a gentleman – a loving, generous husband, father, and family man,

He was born in 1941, the youngest of John and Lily Richardson’s children, and younger brother to Vera, John and Valerie and received his early education at The Model Primary School and Portora Royal School, Enniskillen.

In his early days he loved school and playing sport, being a team member of the rugby and cricket teams.

Later in life, golf became a passion of his, becoming captain and president of the Enniskillen Golf club, and later president of Castle Hume Golf Club. He was also a keen and capable cards player.

A keen bowler he played for the Irish Bowls team and became Irish champion.

He was just 16 when his father died and a short time later, Forster and his mother moved from Willoughby House to Friar’s Leap, where he would live for the rest of his life.

On leaving school at the age of 16 and went into the family business to work with his older brother, John, working in the hardware shop on East Bridge Street, in the builders yard, selling kitchens and Renault cars, and even working in an undertakers.

In later years, he owned two successful jewellery and china shops, one in Omagh and one in Enniskillen. He was a popular boss and a respected member of the business community in both towns, eventually retiring in 2007.

In 1965, he met Lorna and they were married in 1967.

He was a keen follower of horseracing and would spend many happy days at the Irish horseracing meetings.

He also served on the Northern Ireland Sports Council in the late 1970s and was a member of the Round Table and later the 41 Club.

He was a member of the local Masonic Lodge and the Island Investment Club.

Following a funeral service in Rossorry Parish Church on Saturday the burial was to the adjoining churchyard.

He is survived by his wife Lorna and son Tony (Chris).

He was pre-deceased by his daughter Jenny Bersot (Claude) and brother and sisters John, Vera and Valerie.

