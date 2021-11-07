Former MLA elected to Sinn Fein Ard Chomhairle

FORMER Fermanagh MLA Sean Lynch has been elected to the Ard Chomhairle at the annual Ard Fheis which was recently held in the Helix in Dublin City University (DCU) the Herald can reveal.

Despite a smaller venue than usual and numbers limited due to Covid-19, this was the fist time in two years that the annual party conference took place.

Mr Lynch informed the Herald that it was an “honour” to be selected after stepping down as MLA earlier this year.

“This is a critical period in the history of our country,” he said. “Sinn Fein is now the largest politically party both North and South and there’s no doubt that Sinn Fein will be in Government on both sides of the border soon.

“Being on the leadership of the party at this time is interesting as we plan for a re-unification of the country and to bring about the changes that are needed for working people and communities.

“As the only All-Ireland party we currently have an equal number of both men and women. Since I left over 50% of our MLAs are now women.

“I’m still working alongside our current MLA Aine Murphy and canvasing.

It’s the first opportunity since Covid that we’ve been able to get out and about with people and I have to say she has been getting a great response. This is a very exciting time for the future of Sinn Fein.”