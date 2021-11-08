Three of four accused guilty of kidnap of Kevin Lunney

THREE of the four men accused of the kidnapping and serious assault of Mannok director Kevin Lunney have been found guilty.

Darren Redmond (25), of Caledon Road, East Wall, in Dublin, Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, and a third man who cannot be named for legal reason, have been convicted of the false imprisonment and assault causing actual bodily harm to Mr Lunnney on September 17, 2019.

A fourth man, Luke O’Reilly (66), of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, has been acquitted of the charges as it was found there was reasonable doubt that he knew what had been planned.

The charges related to the horrific incident on September 17, 2019 when Mr Lunney was kidnapped from outside his Kinawley home as he returned from work, bundled into a car boot, taken over the border, and tortured.

During this ordeal Mr Lunney was beaten, threatened, cut with a knife, had the letters ‘QIH’ carved into his chest, was doused in bleach, and had his leg broken with a wooden bat. Afterwards he was dumped on a country road in the Crossdoney area of Cavan.

All four men had denied the charges against them. Defence barristers had asked the court to consider direct acquittals for the defendants, claiming there was a lack of evidence in the trial.

