Enniskillen terrorism case is ‘extremely complicated’

A LOCAL court has heard that the case of an Irvinestown man facing terrorism charges in connection with the recovery of a gun allegedly fired at Enniskillen police station earlier this year has been told more time is needed to examine the evidence.

Gabriel Meehan (42) of Pound Street in Irvinestown is charged with possessing article for use in terrorism, namely two mobile phones, and possession of information useful to terrorists, namely vehicle details of a serving member of the security forces.

Meehan is also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, namely an improvised shotgun and cartridge, and possessing documents useful to terrorism, namely vehicle details of a serving member of the security forces.

The charges relate to alleged activity between March 12 and May 7 this year.

A previous hearing of the case at the High Court heard Meehan had kept the details of the security member’s car, which were found on a scrap of paper inside a mobile phone, as he feared he was being followed.

At Enniskillen Magistrates Court last week, where the case was listed for review, a representative from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said there was a large volume of material to be examined, including CCTV and mobile phone evidence, in what they said was “a complicated and complex case.”

Defence barrister Conor O’Kane said the case was “exceptionally grave” and was “an extremely complex” matter with a lot of complicated material.

The case was adjourned until November 22.

