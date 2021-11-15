Enniskillen man accused of violent attack refused bail

A TWENTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD man who is accused of a vicious assault on a male in Castlederg, has been refused bail.

Ryan Masterson of Cornagrade Road, Enniskillen is alleged to have kicked the man to the head and body as he lay unconscious on the road on August 15. On Thursday at Strabane Magistrates Court he faced three charges, grievous bodily harm, common assault and assault on police.

The court heard that on the day in question police received a report from Masterson that aman had called at a friend’s house in Castlederg and “started throwing punches.” Masterson said he returned the punches and that the man was unconscious in the middle of the road.

When officers arrived on the scene the man was still incapacitated and he had blood on his face. Masterson told police he had acted in self defence.

Another person present at the scene however claimed that Masterson had punched the man after he had knocked on the door. The same person said they had witnessed Masterson and another man kicking the injured party when he was on the ground. The added that Masterson made a call on his mobile and then continued kicking the man in the body and the head.

The court heard that the injured party was in hospital for two days.

“We believe he has life-long injuries to his right eye and is still being treated for that,” a PSNI officer said.

The officer further noted that the injured party remains “terrified” from the ordeal and is afraid to leave the house.

“His life has completely altered since the attack,” the officer added

The police officer objected to bail citing a risk of reoffending and interfering with witnesses.

The officer told the court that Masterson has 85 previous convictions – some of which were due to violent behaviour – and 23 previous breaches of bail. She said that the defendant is “extremely unpredictable” and a “high risk” to members of the public.

In summation, Deputy District Judge John Connolly said, “I’ve considered the case very carefully and I have listened to the submissions on the behalf of the defendant…

“My main concerns is interference with witnesses and committing further offences (and) on that basis I am minded to refuse bail.”

The case was adjourned until December 2.

