Enniskillen Light Operatic make welcome return to the stage

The Show Must Go On! Enniskillen Light Operatic will make a welcome return to the stage at the Ardhowen on December 1.

ENNISKILLEN Light Operatic (ELO) will be making a welcome return to the stage next week, when they appear at the Ardhowen Theatre for what looks set to be one of their best productions to date.

Always known for putting on a great night’s entertainment, Covid has meant the long-standing local musical theatre group have not been in front of a live audience for two years now. That is all set to change when the ELO returns with a bang from December 1-4 with ‘The Show Must Go On’, a joyous and uplifting collection of some of the best numbers Broadway and the West End have to offer.

The show’s musical director, Nadia Stenson, said, “The past year and a half has been so hard for everyone, and we felt that this year’s performance should celebrate the human spirit in the way only great musical theatre can.

Advertisement

“The production team have put together a fantastic show packed with light and shade, song and dance, laughter and tears, and our brilliant cast have worked so hard to bring it all together. Because it’s a variety show, there’s more dancing and singing than ever – and every number tells a story.”

Director and MC for the show is John McCann, who will be bringing audiences on a rollercoaster ride through the upbeat effervescence of Mamma Mia to the heart-wrenching sorrow of Les Mis, from ‘defying gravity’ in Wicked… to childlike wonder in Matilda. Along the way there will be Disney favourites, and movie-musical numbers adapted for stage by choreographer, Shauneen Hamilton. The cast are also thrilled to bring excerpts from the theatrical phenomenon Hamilton to Fermanagh audiences for the very first time.

With Covid sadly still with us, robust and comprehensive protection measures have been put in place at the Ardhowen for the safety of everyone. As such, tickets for The Show Must Go On must be booked in advance. With the show only running for four nights, it is recommend to book well in advance.

Producers have promised an exuberant and festive celebration of the best of musical theatre, so make sure you don’t miss out.

To join the ELO for the perfect tart to Christmas and the antidote to the lockdown blues book you ticket now by calling the Ardhowen box office on 02866325440.