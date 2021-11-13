Dark sky plans as aurora shines over Belcoo

STARGAZERS were treated to a rare spectacle over Fermanagh last week and, if plans brewing at the Council are realised, they could be in for many more cosmic treats to come.

Last week Boho photographer Tom Gilroy managed to capture the stunning Aurora Borealis over the skies of Belcoo. More commonly seen streaming over the Atlantic from the north coast, it is believed Tom’s photos are the clearest ever captured of the phenomenon here in the county.

Speaking to the Herald, Tom said it had been an “amazing” bucket list experience, and was delighted to have realised it in his own backyard.

Hopefully, with plans being drawn up by the local Council for a potential dark sky park in Fermanagh, the aurora will become a more common local sight in future.

The reason the Northern Lights tend to be more visible in areas such as Inishowen or the Antrim coast is not simply because they are slightly further north – it’s all about light pollution. Looking north from Malin Head you’ll see nothing but sea, while looking north from anywhere in Fermanagh means trying to see across the light pollution from at least two counties.

Council plans to investigate the possibility of a dark sky park here, which would create a space for locals and visitors alike to take in the majesty of the Milky Way and stunning starry constellations, could change that.

In September, councillors received a presentation from Prof Brian Epsey from Dark Skies Ireland (DSI), who highlighted the environmental, economic and social benefits of taking a planned approach to lighting. A report has now been drawn up by the Council’s director of community and well being encouraging further investigations.

The report stated: “Initial exploratory work was undertaken by the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark between 2016 and 2017 to examine the feasibility of apply for dark skies park accreditation for ares within the Geopark,” the report stated.

“The likely best chance was at Malrbank/Cuilcagh with Lough Navar a possibility but was challenged by the light domes of Belleek, Derrygonnelly and Garrison.”

The report recommended the Council continued to ‘scope’ potential sites and develop applications for accreditation.

“Dark Skies Park accreditation is an internationally recognised badge of environmental sustainability and would be a clear and visible demonstration of the Council’s commitment to sustainable development of the assets it owns and manages,” it said.

Stargazing photographer Tom said he thought the plan was “a brilliant idea.”

“The Milky Way and other dark sky objects are all visible in the Fermanagh sky and this would give a fantastic opportunity for seasoned and new photographers to get some excellent photos,” he said. “I’m all for it would be another amazing thing for Fermanagh.”

