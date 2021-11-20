Concern as Fermanagh MOT delays continue

THERE have been calls for an urgent meeting to be arranged between the Infrastructure Minister and local political representatives as the impact of MOT delays begins to hit home here in Fermanagh.

In fact, with delays meaning many local motorists have been struggling to get appointments before the car test certificate expires, the ‘Herald has been told that some local key workers are unable to attend work as their cars are off the road.

Cllr Siobhan Currie has now called for an urgent meeting between local councillors and Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon due to serious concerns over the local impact of the delays, particularly on workers.

Having raised the issue a number of times in council, Cllr Currie raised the matter again at the November meeting of the environmental services committee, where she requested the urgent meeting “to raise ongoing concerns”, stating previous responses had been “alarming and disappointing.”

“In a Freedom of Information request, the Department have confirmed that Enniskillen and Omagh Vehicle Test Centres are currently carrying out the lowest numbers of MOT tests in the North, apart from Larne Test Centre which has arguably more centres within close proximity. We do not,” said Cllr Currie.

