Christmas closure concerns for business owners

CONCERNS have emerged following Stormont’s decision to enforce Covid passports for some businesses, with a threat that venues could see closures over the Christmas period if Covid cases continue to rise.

Health Minister, Robin Swann announced last week that a range of “sustained actions” were needed to drive down the North’s infection rate.

He later declared that closures were “not inevitable.”

Since then, businesses in Fermanagh having been crying out for more clarity as they approach what one of the busiest trading periods of the year.

Terry McCartney, of the Belmore Court and Motel, Enniskillen said his main issue with Covid passports is the lack of information provided by the Executive as to how businesses are to ‘enforce’ these latest restrictions.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr McCartney said, “If this is going to have an impact on my business, what does that mean?

“Am I going to have to employ additional people to stand at the doors like bouncers? At the moment we just really don’t know anything.”

Paula Owens of the Little Minx boutique located on Main Street, Maguiresbridge says that the introduction of Covid passports to various venues will a have a knock-on effect on her business.

“Footfall has really slumped since news of the vaccine passport came in and the threat that businesses could be facing closure over Christmas,” she said.

