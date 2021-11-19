+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCalls for empty properties to be used for housing
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Time has stood still for this dwelling, but nature is clawing back it's property. MC 2

Calls for empty properties to be used for housing

Posted: 5:28 pm November 19, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

WITH over 2,000 houses lying empty across the local area, there have now been calls to convert them into family homes.
This week the Department of Finance revealed, in response to Assembly Questions, there are 20,068 houses registered as unoccupied across the North, with 2,084 of these in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone area. With no legal obligation for owners to register a property as empty, this could be even higher.
Noting there were currently almost 2,000 applicants on local social housing waiting lists, and over 1,200 in housing stress, Cllr Adam Gannon said the empty properties could be used to solve the local housing crisis.
“That 2,084 homes remain vacant throughout Fermanagh and South Tyrone is shocking, but taken in the context of the growing numbers on social housing waiting lists the figure is utterly shameful,” he said.
“While the pandemic has contributed significantly to the pressures placed on the system, the housing crisis has long predated Covid-19.
“There is no excuse for the failure to get to grips with this known issue, and one which the SDLP has raised consistently over the past five years.
“For the thousands of individuals and families waiting in dire need for a place to call home, any property lying empty is unforgivable. Efforts need to be made to get as many of these properties back into use as possible.”
Cllr Gannon called on the Department of Communities and Department of Finance to work together to address the issue, and provide “an updated and robust empty homes strategy.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:28 pm November 19, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA