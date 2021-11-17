Bumpy road ahead as contracting issues could delay local resurfacing

FERMANAGH motorists could be in for a bumpy road ahead after it emerged contracting issues at the Roads Service may delay local resurfacing projects until next April.

Cllr Sheamus Greene was part of a small group of Erne East councillors to meet with officials from the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) Roads Service last Thursday for a discussion on roads projects in the east of the county.

At that meeting, it was revealed there would likely be no new major resurfacing projects anywhere in Fermanagh, possibly until the start of next April, after the DfI revealed an error meant the contract for the work had run out.

“We were told that some sort of DfI unit deals with all contracts that are coming to an end during the year,” Cllr Greene told the ‘Herald afterwards.

“So the contract for resurfacing was coming to an end in Fermanagh and the deadline was missed, and now they have no contractor, although they extended it for a wee while.”

Cllr Greene said the situation was very frustrating for all involved, including for the DfI officials themselves, particularly given that many local roads are in desperate need of resurfacing.

“They have money to spend, but no contractor to spend it because of this,” he said.

