BREAKING: Large fire breaks out at Garvary
BREAKING: Large fire breaks out at Garvary

Posted: 3:26 pm November 19, 2021

FIREFIGHTERS and Emergency Services are attending the scene of a large fire at a commercial premises at the Tattygare Road, Lisbellaw.

The fire, which broke out at 1.56pm, is still ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services (NIFRS) confirmed that, “Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a commercial premises on the Tattygare Road. The incident is going.

“Eight fire appliances are in attendance. One each from Enniskillen, Lisnaskea, Clogher, Armagh, Fintona, Irvinestown, Belleek and Omagh.”

 

Posted: 3:26 pm November 19, 2021
