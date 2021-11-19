BREAKING: Large fire breaks out at Garvary

FIREFIGHTERS and Emergency Services are attending the scene of a large fire at a commercial premises at the Tattygare Road, Lisbellaw.
The fire, which broke out at 1.56pm, is still ongoing.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services (NIFRS) confirmed that, “Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a commercial premises on the Tattygare Road. The incident is going.
“Eight fire appliances are in attendance. One each from Enniskillen, Lisnaskea, Clogher, Armagh, Fintona, Irvinestown, Belleek and Omagh.”
