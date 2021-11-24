Big Jab Weekend returns for young people

THE ‘Big Jab Weekend’ returns to Fermanagh this week, as the drive continues to get young people vaccinated against Covid.

Following the success of the previous Big Jab Weekend, for adults, this week’s event is aimed at 12-17-year-olds getting their first doses of the vaccine. Taking place across the Western Trust area, the Fermanagh clinics will be held at the key workers accommodation area of the SWAH from 9am-4.30pm this Saturday and Sunday.

Booking for these clinics is now at www.COVID-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated. Slots are limited and are expected to fill up quickly.

The Trust has said the aim of the additional clinics was to complement its extensive schools vaccination programme, and further opportunities for vaccinations outside school, such as walk-in clinics, will be available from December 1 and will be announced on the Trust’s social media channels in due course.

With regard this weekend, Trust lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, Garrett Martin, said, “It is an opportunity for 12-17 year-olds who may have missed when the vaccination team visited their school or who wish to have a parent accompany them to their jab to come along to one of our three vaccination hubs.

“It is also an opportunity for young people or their parent/guardian to speak with our clinical staff if they have any concerns.

“We would encourage all young people aged between 12 and 17-years-old to get their Covid-19 vaccination as this virus is still very much prevalent in our communities, including our schools and this is the best way for them to protect themselves, family members and friends over the winter months.”

Mr Martin added updated advice was that those aged under 18 and who have had Covid should not get their vaccine until 12 weeks following a positive test or had displayed symptoms.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007