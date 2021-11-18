‘Back off Boris’ protest at Belcoo this weekend

Officers from An Garda Síochána stop traffic at the Lifford Strabane border crossing and check if their journey is essential. DR04?

THERE will be a protest on Belcoo bridge this Saturday to demonstrate local concern over the British Government’s threat to trigger Article 16, and to show support for the Brexit Protocol.

The demonstration will be part of a series of protests taking place at various points on the border calling on Boris Johnson to ‘back off’.

They have been organised by Border Community Against Brexit (BCAB).

Chairman of BCAB, Declan Fearon, said the British Government has been “reckless” in its negotiations with the EU over the Brexit Protocol, including its continued threat to trigger Article 16. He said the statements and actions coming from Westminster were “posing a very direct threat to the peace process and the all-island economy” and had again raised “the horrific prospect” of a return to a hard border.

Mr Fearon called on Mr Johnson’s government to “protect and implement the Protocol.”

“Communities, businesses, workers, farmers and students along the border want the Protocol to be implemented in order to protect jobs, livelihoods and community life on this island,” he said.

