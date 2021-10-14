+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WELCH, Ken

Posted: 7:01 pm October 14, 2021

WELCH – The death has occured of Ken Welch, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains will leave Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Kinlough at 12 noon Saturday, proceeding via Askill, the Loughside Road and Garrison on route to Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan for Funeral Service and Cremation at 2 pm, which are private to family only.

No flowers by request.

Funeral Service may be viewed on the Lakeland Crematorium website and the password is lakelandfuneral21.

House strictly private please.

All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison. Tel: 07899 – 913005.

Deeply loved and forever missed by his beloved wife Rita, his dearest daughter Anna, his wide family circle and friends.

