+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAWATCH: Glynn and Fay reaction to the drawn game
Mick Glynn, Derrygonnelly and Ollie Fay, Kinawley

WATCH: Glynn and Fay reaction to the drawn game

Posted: 11:06 pm October 30, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

There was a sense of shock and disbelief at what unfolded in the last 10 minutes in Brewster Park on Saturday evening.

Derrygonnelly was five points up when the Brian Borus were awarded a penalty and sparked a late comeback from the Kinawley men.

Referee Gerard Gallagher signalled for the spot kick and after Tomás Corrigan’s strike rebounded off the crossbar he was quickest to react and made no mistake at the second time of asking to leave it 0-13 to 1-08.

Advertisement

Derrygonnelly stretched their lead to four again with two points from Gary McKenna (free) and Conall Jones and it felt like an uphill battle for Kinawley as the clock ticked down.

With a minute of normal time remaining, Kinawley launched a high ball into the square and Eoghan McManus and Stephen McGullion were both in the danger area and challenging but it was Kinawley that came off on top as the ball nestled in the net. Now a one point game.

With the game in additional time, up steps Ruaírí Corrigan with an unbelievable strike to level the match and force the replay next weekend.

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:06 pm October 30, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA