WATCH: Glynn and Fay reaction to the drawn game

There was a sense of shock and disbelief at what unfolded in the last 10 minutes in Brewster Park on Saturday evening.

Derrygonnelly was five points up when the Brian Borus were awarded a penalty and sparked a late comeback from the Kinawley men.

Referee Gerard Gallagher signalled for the spot kick and after Tomás Corrigan’s strike rebounded off the crossbar he was quickest to react and made no mistake at the second time of asking to leave it 0-13 to 1-08.

Derrygonnelly stretched their lead to four again with two points from Gary McKenna (free) and Conall Jones and it felt like an uphill battle for Kinawley as the clock ticked down.

With a minute of normal time remaining, Kinawley launched a high ball into the square and Eoghan McManus and Stephen McGullion were both in the danger area and challenging but it was Kinawley that came off on top as the ball nestled in the net. Now a one point game.

With the game in additional time, up steps Ruaírí Corrigan with an unbelievable strike to level the match and force the replay next weekend.