Tumbling Paddies set out action-packed Christmas tour

THE popular Fermanagh music group, The Tumbling Paddies, are ready to embark on an action-packed Christmas tour which will see them perform in eight different venues over the festive season.

The Tumbling Paddies kick off their Christmas tour on Friday 3 December at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh and conclude in the Allingham Arms Hotel on January 2nd.

Group percussionist, John McCann, is looking forward to getting back out on the road again.

