TIMLIN, Kieran – RIP, 19th October 2021 (4 The Meadows, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1EU), peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Much loved husband of Fiona, beloved father of Ciara, Stephen, Gary, Emma, Shannen, Leanne, Callum, Aaron, Conan and Megan, cherished brother of Kathleen Meehan (Enniskillen) and Seamus (Irvinestown).

Due to current circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and in an effort to keep the community safe, family home and funeral home will be strictly private to family only. Requiem Mass will be on Thursday morning, 21st October, at 11 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral cortége will be travelling into Irvinestown via Tedd Cross onto the Lack Road, passing the Meadows and onto Main Street. Anyone wishing to stand out and pay their respects can do so as the funeral cortege makes its journey to the church, whilst maintaining safe social distancing. Please note numbers are restricted in the church due to safe social distancing. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 8, South West Acute Hospital, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN. Please make cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing, wife, daughters, sons, sister, brother, brother-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul