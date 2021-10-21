STEWART, Tessie – RIP. Late of her daughter Colette King’s residence, 36 Clontigora Road, Killean and formerly of Holywell, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, 20th October 2021, peacefully at Hockley Lodge Nursing Home, Armagh. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Sean, Collette, Aidan, Mena (Australia), Christine and Ciaran.

Tessie’s remains are reposing in McGennity’s Funeral Home, 18 Forkhill Road, Newry, BT35-8LZ today, Thursday, 21st October from 2 pm until 5 pm. Removal at 5 pm, arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo at approximately 8 pm for overnight repose. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Friday, 22nd October at 11 am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family home strictly private due to Covid restrictions.

Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her

Very deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Philomena, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and the extended family circle.

