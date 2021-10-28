St Pat’s get ready to celebrate 50 years

HALLOWEEN Day 1971, brought fireworks of its own in the Donagh/ Knocks area when St Patrick’s GAA Club was formed.

With a huge number of locals in attendance and many nominees for each committee position, from its beginnings, this little club was destined to succeed. Many of these men had previously played for the Knocks Grattans team or Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs, indeed many played for both.

However, the desire was there to set up their own club in the Donagh/Knocks catchment area, in spite of all the hurdles they would have to overcome. Men such as Paddy Foster, Arthur Melarkey, Johnny Cadden, Brian O Hanlon, to name but a few, all shared a common dream – a team based in Donagh.

St Pat’s, as they are affectionately known has enjoyed huge success over the past five decades, from Junior Championship to Intermediate and then in 2008 the much coveted New York Gold Cup came to Donagh at long last. Teams from the club have participated in all competitions, at all levels and tasted victory at each bar the Senior Division One league, the aptly named Paddy Foster Cup.

In the 1980s, a Hurling Club was established within the confines of St Pat’s, Donagh Sons of Erin, which saw many footballers try

their hand at hurling with plenty of success too.

In 1993, St Pat’s Ladies were established by a few local women keen to tog out in the red and white which they’ve done with much acclaim and lots of silverware over the past 28 years.

The club has watched on with pride as many players represented the county. In 2004, Fermanagh captain, Shane Mc Dermott led the county to an All-Ireland semi-final and there have been many other stars in the green and white too.

