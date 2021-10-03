St Kevin’s become only second school in NI to secure Google Reference award

ST Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea has celebrated becoming only the second in the north to secure a Google Reference award.

The school which has been described as a “shining beacon and example” of how Google can make learning more inclusive and improve learning outcomes for others to follow when implementing Google products, celebrated the monumental achievement with a Google themed party.

The event included staff, students and members of the Board of Governors, as well as Ajay Pathak who spoke virtually through Google Meet and Niall Marshall from Google.

In an effort to promote technology and provide equal opportunities for its students, the Lisnaskea college gave every Year 13 student a free Google Chromebook laptop. Speaking on this free iniative, Principal Gary Kelly told the Herald, “We invested £36,000 on google chrome books for

our post 16 pupils. Reports coming back from them is that they are very good and the access it gives them is great.”

John Conlon, Pastoral Head of Key Stage Four and Five at St Kevin’s played a key role in the school’s latest achievement. “It’s been an amazing experience to see how Google has been implemented into our school from the very start, to where we are right now, today,” he said.

“Google for Education has really improved students’ lives and teacher’s and anyone in between who works in the school.

“For us it was about looking at the needs that we have for the students and help them improve and reach their learning outcomes from first year right through to 7th. It’s actually become part of our community helping us to link in with classroom assistants and support staff and how Google

can benefit them in their role to help run the school better and enhance education in Fermanagh.

“We have actually become a school which other schools in Northern Ireland turn to to ask for support in how to enhance their provision of Google for Education.

