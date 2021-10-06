School mourns sudden death of ‘special teacher’ who saw ‘the best in everyone’

THE Erne Intregrated College in Enniskillen and wider school community has been left saddened following the death of a beloved teacher who is remembered for her “intelligence, wit and love of a good laugh.”

The late Carol-Lee Martin (61) of Beech Grove Park, Ballinamallard died suddenly at her home on September 30.

Known to many as ‘Lee’ the late Ms Martin was a stalwart among teaching professionals across Fermanagh through her caring nature and dedication to school life.

Described as a “beloved colleague” who stepped into the fabric of Erne Integrated back in 1999, the college paid a touching tribute to its esteemed member of staff.

“Lee taught RE, History and was one of the first teachers of Citizenship when this subject was introduced to the curriculum,” the school said.

“Generations of our students will be grateful for Lee’s sensitivity, guidance, care and wisdom. As staff we will always remember Lee’s intelligence and wit and her love of a good laugh.”

