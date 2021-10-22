Safety concerns over Rainbow Crossings

A MEETING of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Policy and Resources Committee has heard of potential issues around Rainbow Crossings for some people with disabilities.

The initiative came to life after Foyle Pride Committee approached Derry City and Strabane District Council who unanimously agreed to back the call for a Rainbow Crossing showing LGBTQ+ community.

The first to be installed in Northern Ireland, the crossing links the Guildhall to the Peace Bridge in the heart of Londonderry city. Last month Fermanagh and Omagh District Council discussed the initiative leading to a decision to convene a meeting for Enniskillen and Omagh town councillors.

Advertisement

This is to consider possible locations for a Rainbow Crossing in each of the towns, and for a report to be compiled around potential costings. However some members were against the council funding this, although it was confirmed a feasibility study had been agreed.

Democratic Unionist Councillor Paul Robinson told members he had been contacted by a number of constituents, some of whom are disabled and visually-impaired, expressing concerns.

He enquired if the Chief Executive Alison McCullagh, pictured right, was aware of the potential effects the rainbow colours of the crossings could have on the visually-impaired, as: “Those who spoke to me feel it is unsafe for them, particularly in sunshine which reflects. This could cause problems. There is a health and safety issue.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

