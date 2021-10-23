Rossa’s turning into the next Alan Titchmarsh!

THREE year old Rossa McAloon from Kesh has grown his own pumpkins in preparation for the Halloween festivities.

During the first lockdown, Rossa’s parents decided to start up their own vegetable patch and their son “become fascinated” with the idea of growing his own pumpkin.

Rossa’s mother, Seana Tracey, feels that giving her son the responsibility of growing his own pumpkin and vegetables was a great way for him to keep busy and occupied during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Advertisement

“When lockdown hit again in Halloween 2020, Rossa became fascinated with all the different pumpkins that were available to buy but he couldn’t understand why he didn’t have pumpkins in his garden so this year we decided to grow pumpkins for the first time and it was a great success.

“Rossa has taken great care of his pumpkins and checks them at least twice a day and anyone who arrives at the house must be introduced to the pumpkins!”

After seeing Rossa take on the duties of looking after his pumpkin, Seana believes that parents should encourage their children to grow their own vegetables and make the most of time outside of the house and in the garden.

“It has been great to see him so interested and enthusiastic towards something that takes time and patience at such a young age. I would completely encourage families to start their own veg patch and grow as many weird and wonderful things as sunny Fermanagh allows.

“Come rain, hail or shine, Rossa learned that he needed to care for all his vegetables to be able to have something he could end up being proud of. Not many three year olds can say they can grew their own giant pumpkins.”