+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

REILLY, Sean (Frankie)

Posted: 3:55 pm October 19, 2021

REILLY, Sean (Frankie) – The Crook Road, Derrylea, Derrylin, peacefully, dear husband of Eileen and loving father of Marie, Francis and Bernard.

Remains reposing at his home Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 pm to 9 pm for family and neighbours as per current Covid Regulations.

House private please on Thursday morning before removal at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial, private to family in Callowhill Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, son-in-law Conor, daughters-in-law Martina and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA