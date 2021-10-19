REILLY, Sean (Frankie) – The Crook Road, Derrylea, Derrylin, peacefully, dear husband of Eileen and loving father of Marie, Francis and Bernard.

Remains reposing at his home Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 pm to 9 pm for family and neighbours as per current Covid Regulations.

House private please on Thursday morning before removal at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial, private to family in Callowhill Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, son-in-law Conor, daughters-in-law Martina and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.