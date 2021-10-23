+44 (0)28 6632 2066
NOLAN, Mary (Josie)

Posted: 8:45 pm October 23, 2021

NOLAN, Mary (Josie) – RIP, peacefully at 7 Loughview Drive, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh surrounded by her loving family. The beloved wife of the late Gerry Nolan, and the loving mother of Gerry, Teresa, Declan, Sean, Denis, Carmel, Anthony, Dessie, Philomena, Olivia and Rita.

Sadly missed by her son and daughters-in-law.

Mary was fondly loved by her thirty one grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

May her gentle Soul rest In peace

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, 23rd October from 5 pm to 11 pm and Sunday, 24th October from 11 am to 11 pm. Removal Monday, October 25th at 10:30 am to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo for Funeral Mass at 11 am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie.

Mary’s funeral Mass can be seen live on St. Patrick’s Church webcam.

Message of Condolence may be left below.

