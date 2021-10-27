+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineNew proposals would see Fermanagh South Tyrone include parts of Armagh!
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

New proposals would see Fermanagh South Tyrone include parts of Armagh!

Posted: 9:04 am October 27, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

PROPOSED changes to the local electoral boundary area could soon see the constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone taking in parts of Armagh.
Last week the Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland published its plans for the 2023 Review of Parliamentary Constituency Boundaries. These proposals will see around 20 local government wards moved, and over 50 that are currently split realigned. As such, the proposals would see Fermanagh and South Tyrone (FST) taking in a number of new or enlarged wards.
Among the proposed local changes, the ward of Loughgall in Armagh, which is currently split between FST and Mid Ulster, transferred entirely to FST. The ward of Blackwatertown, and the split wards of Castlecaulfield and Ballygawley, will also be transferred to FST.
However, the local constituency will also lose the Dungannon wards of Killyman and Killymeal in the plan, and will see its overall electorate reduced from 72,945 to 71,255.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 
 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:04 am October 27, 2021
It’s not a two-horse race, insists SDLP’s Garrity

Outgoing council chair says voters concerned election has been painted as green and orange scenario

Political discontent over proposed boundary changes

Politicians up in arms amid proposals over parliamentary constituency changes

Our new MP Tom Elliott is sworn in

It has been a whirlwind two weeks for newly elected MP Tom Elliott as he settles into his new...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA