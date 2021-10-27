New proposals would see Fermanagh South Tyrone include parts of Armagh!

PROPOSED changes to the local electoral boundary area could soon see the constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone taking in parts of Armagh.

Last week the Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland published its plans for the 2023 Review of Parliamentary Constituency Boundaries. These proposals will see around 20 local government wards moved, and over 50 that are currently split realigned. As such, the proposals would see Fermanagh and South Tyrone (FST) taking in a number of new or enlarged wards.

Among the proposed local changes, the ward of Loughgall in Armagh, which is currently split between FST and Mid Ulster, transferred entirely to FST. The ward of Blackwatertown, and the split wards of Castlecaulfield and Ballygawley, will also be transferred to FST.

However, the local constituency will also lose the Dungannon wards of Killyman and Killymeal in the plan, and will see its overall electorate reduced from 72,945 to 71,255.

