McCAFFREY, Bridie (née Rice) – 14 Hillview Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 15th October 2021, peacefully in Belfast City Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Jack and Margaret Rice, RIP. Beloved wife of John (Sean) and loving mother of Margaret Beattie (Oliver), Mary McGinn (Michael) and John (Lisa). Fondly loved sister of Josie McGorman, Joanie Armitage, Vera Allen, Peter, George, Gerry, Seannie and predeceased by Eugene, Frank, May Gallinagh and Annie Collins.

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, for 2 pm funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

Bridie will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Oliver and Michael, her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the wake house, funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private to family and friends only, please.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.

Bridie’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Michael’s Parish webcam.

St Padre Pio pray for her.