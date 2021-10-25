A MAN accused of kicking an unconscious assault victim about the head must remain in custody, a High Court judge has ruled.

Ryan Masterson, 28, was refused bail over allegations that he took part in the attack outside a co-defendant’s home in Co Tyrone.

Prosecutors said a man was knocked unconscious for up to 20 minutes and may have sustained life-long injuries.

Masterson, of Cornagrade Road in Enniskillen, faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is further accused of assaulting a woman who allegedly witnessed the incident at Millbrook Gardens, Castlederg in the early hours of August 15.

According to her account the injured party was subjected to violence after knocking on the front door.

It was claimed that Masterson emerged and punched the man twice before striking her when she tried to intervene.

Ryan Tolan, 28, who lives at the property, then allegedly joined him in inflicting blows to the victim’s head as he lay on the road.

Breige Gilmore, prosecuting, said, “The woman reported that in between kicking the injured party’s head both males appeared to be wiping blood from his face.

“The injured party did not fight back at any stage and appeared to be unconscious for 15-20 minutes.”

The court heard it was Masterson who contacted police.

Officers discovered the man unresponsive at the scene, with blood coming from his facial orifices.

