MAGUIRE, Sheila (nee Boyle) – Monday, 4th October 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Denis, RIP, and loving mother to Michael and Marguerite, daughter of the late John and Kathleen Boyle, sister of Therese Pressland (Mike) and Betty Donegan (Tommy, RIP). Pre-deceased by her brother Tommy, sister Olive, nephew Sean and niece Annette.

Sheila will repose at her late residence until removal on Wednesday Morning at 10.30 am, to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sheila will be sadly missed by her daughter, son, sisters, brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Mary Boyle and Una Hendry, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to covid-19 restrictions Sheila’s wake will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Sheila’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

St. Francis of Assisi pray for her