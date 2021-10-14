+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAKelm set for move to AFL
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Ultan Kelm

Kelm set for move to AFL

Posted: 11:01 am October 14, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh and Erne Gaels star, Ultan Kelm, is set to move to AFL side Fremantle Dockers. 

The club confirmed Kelm is signing as a Category B rookie. 

Fremantle Head of Player Personnel, David Walls, told the42.ie,

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Ultan’s been involved in the AFL Combines in Ireland and he’s interviewed extremely well. He’s desperate for an opportunity, he’s professional and he’s a really good athlete who plays with a lot of confidence and rebounds off half back.

“What’s impressed us most is how proactive he’s been with following up information, watching games and his understanding of the game.

“He’s worked with Martin Clarke (ex-Collingwood and Down) in Ireland, who has assisted us in the process as well with information and training him. It’s been mixed historically with players from Ireland, but it could take a couple of years before we could expect to see him playing at AFL level.”

Kelm first impressed at the AFL combine in November 2019 at UCD and becomes the first player from Fermanagh to play men’s Australian Rules. 

Newly appointed Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly will have to plan without the talented 21 year-old for the season ahead. 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:01 am October 14, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA