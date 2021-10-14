Kelm set for move to AFL

Fermanagh and Erne Gaels star, Ultan Kelm, is set to move to AFL side Fremantle Dockers.

The club confirmed Kelm is signing as a Category B rookie.

Fremantle Head of Player Personnel, David Walls, told the42.ie,

“Ultan’s been involved in the AFL Combines in Ireland and he’s interviewed extremely well. He’s desperate for an opportunity, he’s professional and he’s a really good athlete who plays with a lot of confidence and rebounds off half back.

“What’s impressed us most is how proactive he’s been with following up information, watching games and his understanding of the game.

“He’s worked with Martin Clarke (ex-Collingwood and Down) in Ireland, who has assisted us in the process as well with information and training him. It’s been mixed historically with players from Ireland, but it could take a couple of years before we could expect to see him playing at AFL level.”

Kelm first impressed at the AFL combine in November 2019 at UCD and becomes the first player from Fermanagh to play men’s Australian Rules.

Newly appointed Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly will have to plan without the talented 21 year-old for the season ahead.