Kay celebrates century in style with her family

KAY Harvey from Lisnaskea recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her family and friends at her residence in Gortacharn Nursing Home.

Emily Kathleen McClelland, known as Kay, was born on October 1 1921 to Samuel and Elizabeth McClelland in Drumaraght, Lisnaskea.

Following her education at Stranfeley, Kay helped her parents on their family farm, before meeting the love of her life, William Harvey, from Cookstown.

Kay and William married in June 1944 and had three children, Ken, Shirley and Garry.

The couple made their family home in Kilmore Green and she took on a very active role in her local community.

A member of the Lisnaskea Church of Ireland parish, Kay took part in various financial collection services and loved socialising and meeting new people.

Kay’s husband William passed away in 1987, and following failing health, she moved to Gortacharn Nursing Home in Lisnaskea in 2012, where she celebrated her special day with her close family, friends and nursing home staff.