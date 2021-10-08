Heartache at passing of devoted mother and much loved teacher

THERE has been shock and deep sadness in Boho and beyond this week following the death of local teacher Geraldine Cameron.

Mrs Cameron (nee McLoughlin) passed away suddenly at her home in Mullaghmore last week from a clot on her lung, leaving her family stunned. The youngest of three children and a mother-of-six, Mrs Cameron had only turned 50-years-old on September 7.

A popular teacher, who had retrained in the profession at the age of 40, hundreds of tributes have been pouring in for Mrs Cameron from her family, friends, students and colleagues.

Mrs Cameron’s family told the Herald their mother was “the most amazing, generous and caring person.”

“She was well known for her bubbly personality and her big bright smile,” said daughter Maria. “She was the baby of her house and she never lost her child like nature.”

The family said their mother’s “number one priority” had always been her family – husband Anthony, and children Maria, Conor, Antonia, Helena, Ryan and Jamay. She also adored her mother May, missed her late father John, and was very close to her siblings Maureen, Eileen and Sean.

“The only thing she cared about was protecting her family and making sure we were safe and happy,” said Maria. “If one of her children were upset with someone or something she would be ten times more broken for us.”

