GILHEANEY, Eileen (née McHugh) – Drumbrochas, Macken, Wednesday, 20th October 2021, unexpectedly, widow of the late Gerald and dear mother of Carina (McManus), Livinus, Clare, Edel (Shannon), Ronan, Áine (Murphy), Dermot, Cahir and the late Mairead who died in infancy.

Remains reposing at her home on Thursday and Friday from 12 noon to 10 pm. House private on Saturday morning before removal at 9.45 am to arrive for 10 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Killesher, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons, partner John, grandchildren, sisters Mary (Swift) and Breige (Maguire), nephews, nieces and extended family circle.