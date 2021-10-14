Fresh face on SDLP ticket for next election

THE SDLP have selected a fresh-faced new candidate to contest the next election in Fermanagh South Tyrone, however not everyone in the local party is happy about how the selection process has been handled.

At 27-years-old Cllr Adam Gannon may be young but, having served as on the local Council for almost three years now and having cut his teeth campaigning to protect local health services before entering politics, he is no newbie.

A teacher at St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea, the Erne West councillor will be seeking to regain the seat the SDLP narrowly lost in the 2017 elections.

Cllr Gannon said it had been “a real honour” to represent his local community in recent years.

He said he was now “delighted” to be selected and wanted the opportunity to give a voice for local people in the Assembly.

“I’ve lived in this area all my life and am proud to call it home. Unfortunately, local people have been badly let down by their politicians in recent years,” he said.

“We have seen businesses close, the decimation of our town centres and the abandonment of our rural communities. We deserve so much better than this.”

However, since Cllr Gannon’s selection last week, there has been discontent within the local SDLP.

The Herald understands while members have not expressed negativity towards Cllr Gannon as a candidate, two other well-known local party representatives had been in the running for the candidacy and many of their supporters are unhappy with how the selection process itself was carried out.

