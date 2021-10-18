Fermanagh collectible items included in auction

SEVERAL collectible items originating from Fermanagh will a highlight in the upcoming Irish Vernacular and Collectibles Sale at Cloverhill Auction House.

Contents to hit the auction block include a rare late 15th century, early County Fermanagh Mether. This late 15th century vessel’s primary function would have been the storage of butter or curds. There will also be several Belleek collectibles within the sale including a rare Belleek butter stamper, impressed with a round tower and wolfhound originally from Castle Caldwell in County Fermanagh.

The Victor Mee Auctions is due to be hosted online later this month.

Almost a whole year in the making, the upcoming Irish Vernacular and Collectibles Sale will take place online at 2pm on Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st October and will showcase rare furniture pieces consigned to Victor Mee Auctions from several private Irish collections.

Originating in Ireland in the 18th and 19th centuries, Irish vernacular furniture was built using inexpensive materials by the everyday Irish person, for use by the everyday Irish person. Often carved by homeowners themselves from whatever wood and materials were available, the pieces tended to be characteristically rugged, but oozed old Irish charm. It is the plainness and ‘unkempt’ finish that forms the draw for buyers of antique Irish vernacular furniture from across the world.

l The Irish Vernacular and Collectibles Sale will take place online, live from Victor Mee Auctions in Cloverhill on Wednesday 20th & Thursday 21st October from 2pm. Viewing will take place on online.