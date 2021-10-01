+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineErneside named as temporary location for new Post Office
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Post Office in Costcutter, The Diamond, Enniskillen

Erneside named as temporary location for new Post Office

Posted: 5:27 pm October 1, 2021

THE Post Office in Enniskillen has finally found a new home according to reports. It is believed the post office branch which had previously been located in Loane’s Costcutter, at the Diamond area of Enniskillen town, will now relocate to the Erneside shopping centre on a temporary basis.
The town centre has been left without a post office since the end of August, due to the finalisation and rollout of plans which are due over the coming weeks. 
In a previous statement to the Herald, a spokesperson from the Post Office “apologised” for the inconvenience caused. 
A spokesperson said that the Post Office had been “visiting retailers in the area” with the view to one of the shops taking over the Townhall Street Post Office franchise, and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the branch.
“We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are working hard to restore service on a temporary or permanent basis,” the spokesperson added.

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:27 pm October 1, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA