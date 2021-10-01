Erneside named as temporary location for new Post Office

THE Post Office in Enniskillen has finally found a new home according to reports. It is believed the post office branch which had previously been located in Loane’s Costcutter, at the Diamond area of Enniskillen town, will now relocate to the Erneside shopping centre on a temporary basis.

The town centre has been left without a post office since the end of August, due to the finalisation and rollout of plans which are due over the coming weeks.

In a previous statement to the Herald, a spokesperson from the Post Office “apologised” for the inconvenience caused.

A spokesperson said that the Post Office had been “visiting retailers in the area” with the view to one of the shops taking over the Townhall Street Post Office franchise, and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the branch.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are working hard to restore service on a temporary or permanent basis,” the spokesperson added.

