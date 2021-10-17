Erne Campus to be held up as shining example at COP26

FERMANAGH is set to be well represented at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), where the Erne Campus of the South West College (SWC) will be the subject of a key note address and panel discussion.

One of the largest ‘passive’ buildings in the world, and possibly the most environmentally friendly educational facility ever built, the Erne Campus was only officially opened last month but has already been already been racking up the awards and accolades for its future-proofed state-of-the-art design.

Now the SWC has been invited to United Nation’s COP26 in Glasgow next month to speak on how buildings can help in the fight to protect the environment.

Standing for ‘Conference of the Parties’, COP26 will bring together representatives from almost every country in the world with the hope of working collectively to tackle the climate change crisis.

The SWC will be one of only two organisations from the North, and the only UK further education college, to host a Green Zone event at the hotly anticipated conference, which has already been grabbing global headlines in recent weeks.

The college will join 100 exhibitors from across the globe, and will be hosting a panel discussion titled ‘How Buildings Will Play a Role in Fighting Climate Change.’

