Early morning burglary in Belcoo church
Early morning burglary in Belcoo church

Posted: 2:26 pm October 29, 2021

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a burglary at a church on Belcoo Road East in Belcoo.

Sergeant Laird said: “Police received a report just after 8.30am this morning (Friday 29th October) that the church had been broken into sometime overnight. Damage was caused to a window. However, thankfully, it seems that nothing was taken.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about this incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 332 29/10/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

