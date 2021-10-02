Ducks hold no fears of leaders

HARRY McConkey insists his team will hold no fears of taking on league leaders Ards, at Clandeboye Park on Saturday.

Ards went joint top of the Lough 41 Championship last weekend with an eye-catching victory over Ballyclare Comrades.

That said, John Baillie’s team haven’t been at the very best thus far and McConkey believes his players should relish the challenge. The Mallards’ away form has been excellent so far and the Ducks boss believes his players can go to Clandboye without any fears.

“They (Ards) have managed to get results without playing particularly well,” he said.

“The result against Ballyclare must give them a real boost. We’ll not know exactly what the shape of our team will be, given the personnel we have to check on but if I get the same effort from the players and that level of commitment, we’ll be alright.

“It’s a great one for us. Our form on the road has been good and I don’t think we should be frightened off this one. Obviously we’ll do our homework on them, we’ll give them a lot of respect but it’s another good game for us, and good test.

“We are doing things the wrong way round, we are not winning at home as much as we’d like and we’re having to pick results up on the road but at least we are doing that.

“We are going to be a team that is hard to beat and that’s what we want but we are still crying out for us to really push on. If we are going to threaten that league, we are going to have to take that responsibility of driving all the time and getting yourself over the line on the days that you don’t play well.

“I also know that there is an element of luck in all of these games and referees decisions can tilt it one way or other but that’s football isn’t it.”

McConkey will have much to ponder this week as he prepares his team to face the table-toppers.

Captain Richard Clarke and goalkeeper Rory Brown both picked up injuries in Saturday’s scoreless draw against Loughgall.

Clarke pulled up with a hamstring while Brown injured an ankle. Both are likely to be doubts for the trip east.

“Clarkey’s is a high up hamstring, it mightn’t be too bad and the good thing is we got him off pretty quickly but they are always a worry and they can often be three weeks minimum,” added the Ducks boss.