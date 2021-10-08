WATCH; Famous faces pay tribute to Dolan’s nine darter

TEN years ago today (8 October 2011) Brendan Dolan created history when he became the first ever player to hit a nine darter in a televised competition. The Belcoo man threw 160, 180 and a 161 at the World Grand Prix in Dublin.

Since then, Dolan is known as ‘The History Maker’.

Five time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld, BDO World Champion, Scott Mitchell, well known actress Nina Wadia, two-time World Masters Champion Stephen Bunting, professional darts player Sarah Milkowski and Liverpool Head Coach John Achterberg all paid tribute to Dolan for his fantastic achievement, a decade ago today.

