Devenish College to open to pupils next year

THE NEW Devenish College campus will be open to pupils from September 2022, it has been confirmed.

Local MLA Rosemary Barton, a former teacher at the college, took the opportunity at Assembly Question Time in Stormont last week to ask Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to ask when the state-of-the-art new campus would be completed.

“Devenish College has waited for a long time, as its new build was announced way back in 2013 and the work did not start until 2019,” said Minister McIlveen. “I understand that, at the minute, the expected date for completion is July 2022, and I hope that that will still be the case.”

Speaking afterwards, Ms Barton welcome the response.

“I was pleased that the Minister confirmed that the planned completion date was July 2022, in time for the beginning of the new school year in September 2022,” said the Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA.

“Although the new build has been subject to delay after delay and is some 15 years behind when it was initially planned for completion it will be a great benefit to the education of our young people within Fermanagh and beyond. I wish all those involved with the project, including the staff and pupils well taking this exciting project forward.”

