Daly has high hopes for the Fermanagh ladies team

ON Monday evening, Fermanagh Ladies County Board announced the appointment of James Daly as their new manager.

Daly has been appointed for a three year term and the Armagh man believes he can bring the Erne county back to where they belong, “out of Junior and competing at the highest level of intermediate and pushing on to senior.”

Fermanagh was relegated from the Intermediate Championship this season, after a number of narrow defeats. In the league, it was a similar situation as they dropped down to the fourth division. Daly, who succeeds Jonny Garrity at the helm, knows the last number of months has seen unrest in the Fermanagh ladies camp but Daly says;

“There is a new management team coming in here and what has gone on in the past should be left in the past. I am a firm believer that players should play and that is it, they should play football and shouldn’t be worrying about anything else outside of playing football.

They have enough to be worried about in getting themselves fit and organising their schedule around training and around matches, and the manager manages.

“It is up to the County Board to do their job. I have sat down with the County Board and I have been in enough of these jobs in the past to know what to expect and what I need to have and I have been assured by Fermanagh County Board that I am going to get everything that I need to take these girls over the line.

Six weeks ago Fermanagh players sent a letter to the County Board outlining 24 issues of discontent, Daly is aware of the goings on and says;

“I read through the issues and some of the stuff was not good but I believe it is not stuff that the players should be dealing with.

