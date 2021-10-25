CRUDDEN, John – 31 Lettergreen Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 24th October 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Teresa (née Fitzpatrick). Loving father of Paul (Yvonne), Sean (Marie), Gabrielle (Mark Jordan), P.J. (Gráinne), Roisin (James) and pre-deceased by his daughter-in-law Marian (Paul), RIP. A dear brother of Alice, Hugh and Pat, pre-deceased by his siblings Ben, Seamus, Bridget, Ann, and Eileen, RIP.

John will repose at his late home until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John will be sadly missed by his daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions John’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only please. John’s family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

John’s funeral mass can be viewed live on Church Services TV, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey, Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.

St. Padre Pio pray for him