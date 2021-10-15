Brookeborough residents threatened over home CCTV

CONCERNS have emerged across the Brookeborough area after a number of residents from the village were threatened with letters stating that they would be burnt out of their homes for having CCTV on their property.

Speaking out against the incident which has now left several local families living in fear, a spokesperson from the PSNI stated, “We are currently investigating threatening letters received by some residents in the Brookeborough area relating to their CCTV.

“Everyone has the right to protect their property and CCTV is a tool which can effectively manage the threats of burglary and criminal damage amongst other things.

“If anyone has an issue or concerns over an individuals use of CCTV they should highlight their concerns to police or even speak with the owner of the CCTV.

“Under no circumstances can it be considered appropriate to threaten to burn down homes with families in them.”

Local councillor Victor Warrington described the incident as “unhelpful” and “not acceptable.” Speaking to the Herald, Cllr Warrington added “I don’t understand what concern it is to anyone else or why people have an issue with any individual to the extent where they feel they have to send threatening letters.”

