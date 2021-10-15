BRENNAN, Seamus – 8 The Market Square, Derrylin and formerly Drumroosk, Kinawley, Thursday, 14th January 2021, peacefully, dear father of Mary and brother of Vincent, Paul, Maggie (Monaghan), Eamon and late John Patrick, Annie Kate and Maureen, RIP.

Remains reposing at his home today, Friday, from 12 noon to 9 pm for family, close friends and neighbours, as per current Covid guidance. Removal on Saturday at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in new cemetery.

Deeply regretted by all his sorrowing family.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.