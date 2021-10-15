+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

BRENNAN, Seamus

Posted: 8:01 pm October 15, 2021

BRENNAN, Seamus – 8 The Market Square, Derrylin and formerly Drumroosk, Kinawley, Thursday, 14th January 2021, peacefully, dear father of Mary and brother of Vincent, Paul, Maggie (Monaghan), Eamon and late John Patrick, Annie Kate and Maureen, RIP.

Remains reposing at his home today, Friday, from 12 noon to 9 pm for family, close friends and neighbours, as per current Covid guidance. Removal on Saturday at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in new cemetery.

Deeply regretted by all his sorrowing family.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA