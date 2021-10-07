Bereaved father believes Fermanagh people are suffering in silence instead of dealing with  gambling addictions

Pete and Sadie Keogh who lost their son, Lewis, to suicide after a gambling addiction pictured at the Gambling with Lives launch of the independent Education Pilot Programme, which has been created to raise awareness of gambling harms amongst young people.

AN Enniskillen man who lost his son to suicide following a gambling addiction has spoken out about his fears in relation to the stigma attached to gambling and seeking help across rural communities.

Speaking to the Herald, Pete Keogh who lost his son Lewis in 2013 highlighted that even though people from rural areas suffer with serious gambling addictions just as much as anywhere else, there is still a dangerously low proportion of those who have felt comfortable enough to come forward and say that they need professional help.

“Having lived in Fermanagh nearly all of my life, I know there’s an issue that people have with gambling in this county.

“However, since the passing of our Lewis, only two people have made contact with me and that’s either through their mother or grandmother.

“I don’t see myself as an expert or an avenue for people to go down, but my wife Sadie and I are now fearful of the stigma that is attached particularly in rural communities like Fermanagh.

“People would prefer to say that a person took their own life because they were in £100,000 debt and didn’t know how to deal with it, however in most cases people take their own lives in relation to gambling because they just don’t know hot to get out of the addiction.”

