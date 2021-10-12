BAIRD, Gerald – passed away peacefully on October 10th after a long illness, in the presence of his loving family. Beloved son of the late David and Mary Ann Baird, late of 1 Floraville, Enniskillen, BT74-6AP. Loving brother of Catherine, RIP, Peggy (Lisburn), Loretta, RIP, Desmond (Ederney), Declan, RIP, Celine (Ballyshannon), Patricia (Kesh), Aileen (Enniskillen).

House strictly private due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Removal will take place from his home (via Cornagrade Road) on Tuesday, 12th October 2021 to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP for 11 am Requiem Mass, burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Montiaghroe Road, Kesh, County Fermanagh, BT93-1EL.

(The cortége shall proceed from Hall’s Lane, Cornagrade Road and then proceeding to Kesh Village and then onto Montiaghroe Road to arrive at St. Patrick’s Cemetery (Montiagh) at approximately 12.45 pm).

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Marie Curie, c/o Cadden Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and the entire family circle.

Funeral service may be viewed on the St. Michael’s Parish webcam