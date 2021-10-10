+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSport10 years since Dolan’s world changed forever

10 years since Dolan’s world changed forever

Posted: 1:49 pm October 1, 2021

Lapping up the sunshine on the south coast of Spain, Brendan Dolan had just finished the European Tour event in Gibraltar, when I caught up with him on Monday afternoon.

The Belcoo man got to the quarter finals last weekend but this weekend he’ll hope to reignite the memories of ten years ago, when the nickname, ‘The History Maker’ , was born.

On October 8, 2011 Dolan’s life changed forever when he produced the first ever televised nine darter with a double in, double out, to beat the reigning champion James Wade and book his place in the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix final.

Ten years on and the event still holds fond memories for Dolan and from 1,957 miles away, the softly spoken Dolan painted a magical picture of that famous week in the City West Hotel in Dublin.

“For me, the joy, the euphoria of the crowd made it so special,” recalls Dolan. “When you have a crowd roaring your name and cheering you, it gives you a great feeling inside. It is a massive, buzzing feeling.

“It is a moment I will never forget. It turned my life around on the darting world and it is such a memorable experience that will live with me for the rest of my life.”

The 2011 World Grand Prix changed the Fermanagh’s arrowsman life and career.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

